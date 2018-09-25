IDOT to host meeting about Godfrey intersection project

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting Wednesday, Oct. 3, to discuss proposed intersection improvements for Illinois 3 at Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane within the Godfrey area.

The meeting is set for 4-7 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Community College’s Ahlemeyer Atrium, TR 141, Trimpe Center, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

The meeting’s purpose is to share information about the project, show the proposed design to the public, and receive public input. The project involves improving the operations and safety of the Illinois 3 intersections at West Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review. Information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues will also be available. Representatives from IDOT and consultants Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen Inc. will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be an open house format. There will be no formal presentation.

Comment forms will be provided at the meeting, but the public can also mail or fax comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234, or email Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov on or before Oct. 18. Phone comments may also be made by Oct. 18 by calling Sheila Kimlinger of Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen Inc. at (618) 624-4488.

The meeting site is accessible to disabled persons. Persons planning to attend who will need a sign language interpreter or other similar accommodations should notify IDOT through the TTY/TTD number (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670 at least five days prior to the meeting.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter