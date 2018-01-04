IDOT to host meeting on I-270 bridge replacement

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the Interstate 270 Mississippi River bridge from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Southwestern Illinois College – Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road.

The meeting will be in an open house format. The public is invited to learn about the project and provide comments. Exhibits will be on display. Staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation, a key partner in this study, also will be available.

Written comments will be accepted at the meeting. They also can be mailed within two weeks following the event. For more information about the project, visit the website.

The meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Karen Geldert at (618) 346-3157. Those planning to attend who will need a sign language interpreter or similar accommodations should call (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670 at least five days prior to the meeting.

