IEPA renews grant for SIUE's Environmental Resources Training Center

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has renewed its $1.23 million grant with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Environmental Resources Training Center. The continued funding will support operational costs, drinking water and wastewater operator certification exam programs, and other projects.

“The ERTC provides a high level of service to the IEPA, as well as the operators and plumbers throughout the state,” ERTC Director Matt Maas said. “ERTC training and programs help ensure the reliability, safety and quality of the state’s drinking water supply. Meanwhile, the ERTC wastewater training helps maintain and improve the water quality of Illinois’ waterways.”

The grant will provide:

· Water Pollution Control Training funding to help cover labor and fringe benefits.

· Funding to manage the Drinking Water Operator Certification Exam Program. For the past five years, the ERTC has assisted the IEPA’s Drinking Water Operator Certification program.

· Funding to manage the Wastewater Operator Certification Exam Program. For the past two-and-a-half years, the ERTC has assisted the IEPA’s Wastewater Operator Certification program.

Funds to rehabilitate the ERTC pilot plant tanks. The internal surfaces of the tanks are showing strong signs of corrosion, which has resulted in leaking. Rehabilitating the tank linings should provide an additional 30 years of use.

· Funds to implement a recertification aspect to the Cross Connection Control Device Inspector Program in water pollution control.

Maas noted the center trained 3,714 students and provided 163,614 educational contact hours throughout the previous grant period (September 2015 to August 2018).

The renewed IEPA grant will carry through fiscal year 2021.