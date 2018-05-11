IEPA to host public session on Volkswagen settlement

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will host three public outreach sessions on its Draft Plan to use the state’s $108 million allocation from the Volkswagen settlement.

An initial public input period was Feb. 28 to April 20. In response to the 1,600 comments and nearly 300 survey responses received, the agency is opting to host three additional outreach sessions to communicate with the public.

The Draft Beneficiary Mitigation Plan details Illinois’ proposal to remove old, dirty diesel engines from service and replace them with new electric, alternate fuel, and cleaner diesel engines. Illinois EPA developed the plan with a goal of achieving the maximum nitrogen oxide emission reductions possible while recognizing the diversity of potential projects that may be available.

“The public input period resulted in extensive comments from individuals, companies, advocacy groups, and potential applicants,” IEPA Director Alec Messina said. “Illinois’ BMP is a living document that will continue to evolve as needed to benefit air quality and the health of Illinois residents.”

The Metro East session will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1500 Bond Ave. in East St. Louis.

The Volkswagen settlement web page includes detailed information on the draft plan and other aspects of the settlement. Illinois EPA will provide updated information as it becomes available. Input on the plan should be sent to EPA.VWSettlement@illinois.gov.

