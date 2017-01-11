Illinois American offers environmental grants

The application process is open for Illinois American Water’s 2017 Environmental Grant Program.

The program supports innovative community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts are supported through grants of up to $10,000.

“Illinois American Water is committed to ensuring water quality through testing and treatment, as well as through consumer education and community source protection programs,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “We believe everyone is an environmental steward in protecting the nation’s water supplies, and this program is a way to help communities play an active role in this important effort.”

To qualify, proposed projects must be located in an Illinois American Water service area and:

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

Be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the American Water grant funds are utilized)

In 2016, Illinois American Water issued six grants totaling $15,000 as follows:

The Alton Community School District’s Rock Spring Park Watershed Restoration Project received a $4,000 grant to construct a bio retention system and rain garden in an outdoor classroom.

The city of South Beloit received a $3,000 grant for the Nature at the Confluence Stream Team Programing, which educates and engages residents through citizen stream monitoring, container gardening and more.

Urbana Park District Douglas Creek Restoration Project received a $4,000 grant to restore native plants, trees and shrubs in the wetland and creek channel.

Peoria Park District’s Illinois River Sweep received its full grant request of $1,500 to fund supplies for the annual Illinois River cleanup effort. More than 100 volunteers attended the event to remove trash and debris.

The Pekin Park District received a $2,500 grant for the Lick Creek Watershed Invasive Species Control and Restoration project. Volunteers removed invasive species along 15 acres of the Lick Creek Corridor.

Grant information and application forms can be found at the Illinois American Water website. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 27.

