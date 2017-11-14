Illinois American steps up scam education efforts

Illinois American Water on Tuesday announced efforts to stand with its fellow water, electric and natural gas utilities and respective trade associations in support of Utilities United Against Scams, a consortium of more than 100 U.S. and Canadian utilities.

The consortium will observe the second annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Wednesday as part of a weeklong advocacy and awareness campaign through Nov. 17. Illinois American Water joined the consortium to help expose the tactics scammers use to steal from utility customers and educate customers on how to protect themselves.

Utility customers are being targeted by impostor utility scams each day. Scammers typically use phone, in-person, and online tactics. They pose as water, electric or natural gas company employees and sometimes threaten that customers’ services will be shut off if they fail to make an immediate payment.

Scammers can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities. They also aim their scams at small business owners during busy customer service hours. However, with the right information, customers can learn to detect and report these predatory scams.

“Impostor utility scams can be highly profitable to scammers and financially detrimental to consumers,” UUAS Executive Director and former Texas Utility Consumer Advocate Sheri Givens said. “To prevent future crimes, it is important to educate community leaders and consumers on how to spot, avoid, and report scams.”

“It is extremely rare for a utility employee to show up at a customer’s home without an appointment,” Illinois American Water Vice President of Operations Mike Smyth said. “However, if someone comes to your door claiming to be from the local utility and you are not expecting them, do not let them inside without proper photo identification.”

How customers can protect themselves

Illinois American Water reminds customers that its service personnel wear uniforms, drive company-branded vehicles, and wear photo identification badges with the company’s logo. Customers are urged to take time to examine the photo identification tag whenever an Illinois American Water employee arrives at their home or business. The company does not accept payment at a customer’s house or business. Residents with any suspicions about individuals claiming to be utility workers should call 911 or Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.

If customers suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email, or shut the door. They should then call their utility company at the number on their monthly bill or the company’s website, not the phone number the scammer provides. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 911.

Signs of potential scam activity:

• Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell the customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made — usually within less than an hour.

• Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card— widely available at retail stores — then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment to his or her utility company.

