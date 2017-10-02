Illinois American to start maintenance work

This week, Illinois American Water will begin its annual maintenance program, which includes testing and flushing fire hydrants in addition to a temporary change in water treatment.

This work helps to ensure continued water quality and fire protection to homes and businesses; it will occur across Alton and the surrounding area throughout October.

While Illinois American Water crews are testing and flushing fire hydrants, customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or draw discolored water for a short period of time. If discolored water occurs, it is recommended that customers refrain from doing laundry and let their cold water run briefly; the water should clear up on its own.

In addition to the hydrant maintenance and flushing, Illinois American Water’s water quality team will be switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia. This stronger disinfectant is typically used by water utilities when flushing water mains and fire hydrants. Chlorine is commonly used in public water systems as a disinfectant and is monitored closely by water quality professionals.

During the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water. There is no reason for concern and is caused by the switch in chlorine types.

Institutions with additional water purification filters for special needs, such as hospitals and dialysis centers, have been contacted about this work and are aware of the treatment change. Anyone with questions about home health care equipment should reach out to their health care provider.

The maintenance program will occur in all direct-service communities in the Alton, Godfrey, Grafton, Forest Homes- Maple Park areas and also sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities.

Customers are being notified of this work via media outreach, customer calls and information on Illinois American Water’s website at illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to customer service center representatives. For additional information, customers can visit the website or contact Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.

