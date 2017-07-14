Illinois American Water acquires area water district

ALTON — Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk on Friday announced the company’s acquisition of the Forest Homes-Maple Park Public Water District.

The purchase of the system adds approximately 500 customers to the company’s customer base in the Alton District.

In a public referendum on Nov. 3, 2016, water district residents voted to dissolve the district, and supported the district selling the water system to Illinois American Water. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the sale for $900,000 on June 7. Today, Illinois American Water acquired the water system.

Illinois American Water began its partnership with the district in the 1980s, providing water to the district on a sale-for-resale basis.

“We have a strong legacy and presence serving Forest Homes-Maple Park Public Water District and the surrounding area,” said Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production. “Illinois American Water has been delivering reliable water service to customers in the Alton District for more than 135 years. Through this acquisition, we will expand our existing footprint and help ensure local residents have access to a long-term, reliable water supply for years to come.”

Forest Homes-Maple Park Public Water District Board Chairperson Barb Howard is supportive of the acquisition.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration of the current and future challenges operating the water utility, we found our customers would be best served by the sale to Illinois American Water,” Howard said.

New customers will soon receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing, and more.

The appraisal process used for the Forest Homes-Maple Park Public Water District was conducted under the supervision of the Illinois Commerce Commission and established as part of the Illinois Water Systems Viability Act. According to Hauk, this law gives communities an alternative to value their water or wastewater system when considering being acquired by an investor-owned water utility.

“Previous law only allowed the investor-owned water or sewer utility to pay the original cost minus depreciation to acquire a small system, public or private,” Hauk said. “Because of this, systems were deprived of receiving adequate value for their system.”

The water district will be incorporated into the company’s Alton District, which serves residents in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton, and Elsah. Jersey County Rural Water, Fosterburg Water District, and Brighton are sale-for-resale customers. Forest Homes-Maple Park Public Water District residents will become direct customers of Illinois American Water and receive their first bill in approximately 30 days. Customers may contact the company with service requests or questions at (800) 422-2782.

