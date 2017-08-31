Illinois American Water offers student art contest

Illinois American Water is inviting third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms within the company’s service area to participate in an Imagine a Day Without Water art contest.

Winning students will earn their classrooms a $100 donation. Artwork may also be featured in a future bill insert and other communication pieces.

This contest is being offered in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s third annual Imagine a Day Without Water on Thursday, Oct. 12. All across the nation, events and activities will take place to highlight the important, and often taken for granted, role drinking water plays. Winners of Illinois American Water’s art contest will be announced publicly on Oct. 12.

“While it’s hard to imagine even just one day without water, many still take this critical service for granted,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “We hope to raise awareness and educate about the value of water service by combining art with the science of drinking water service.”

Contestants are asked to draw a picture and write one sentence that describes what water service and a day without water means to them. Teachers can find instructions and materials at illinoisamwater.com in the Learning Center area of the site. Learn more at imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

Last year’s winning artwork can be viewed on the company’s Facebook page.

By submitting an entry the student, teacher, and school are agreeing to have the submission, including identification information like name, school, etc., to be used in Illinois American Water materials. All entries should be sent to External Affairs Manager Karen Cotton at 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, IL 61615 by Sept. 27. Questions can be directed to karen.cotton@amwater.com.

