Illinois American Water provides assistance through H2O Help to Others

In an ongoing partnership between the state’s Salvation Army agencies and Illinois American Water, more than 925 Illinois American Water residential customers received financial assistance in 2016 to help with payment of their water bills.

The support came through the company’s customer assistance program, H2O Help to Others, an emergency assistance program to provide supplemental funding to Illinois American Water residential customers who met the Salvation Army’s criteria. The program, which originated in 1996, is supported by contributions from Illinois American Water and voluntary contributions from customers and administered by Salvation Army.

“Through this program, we work with Salvation Army to provide much-needed water assistance to our customers who rely on us every day,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility. “Over the past five years, we have provided about $434,000 in assistance grants to 3,986 households. We thank our customers for their voluntarily contributions to this program every month through their water bill payments.”

Information about the program and how to donate to it is included in Illinois American Water customers’ bills.

In addition to the message in customers’ bills, the company’s customer assistance program is being seen in multiple venues, social media channels and community events throughout the state. The company also launched a digital customer education program to raise awareness about the customer program, wise water use tips and more.

To learn more about this customer assistance program or about payment plan options, visit the website.

illinoisamwater.com

