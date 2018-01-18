Illinois American Water to award environmental grants

The application process is open for Illinois American Water’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program.

The program supports innovative community-based projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, wellhead protection and hazardous waste collection efforts are supported through grants of up to $10,000.

“Since 2009, we’ve contributed over $175,000 to 46 Illinois water protection projects,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “Our commitment to protecting the environment runs deep and we’re proud to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision.”

To qualify, proposed projects must be in an Illinois American Water service area and:

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

Be completed between May 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the American Water grant monies are utilized)

In 2017, Illinois American Water awarded seven grants totaling $20,300, including $2,800 to Heartlands Conservancy for the Signal Hills outdoor classroom to support water quality and native habitat education.

Grant information and application forms can be found at illinoisamwater.com. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 26.

