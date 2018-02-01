Illinois American Water to invest in Godfrey water main

ALTON — Next week, Illinois American Water will begin installing almost two miles of water main to upgrade Godfrey’s water distribution system.

This investment of $1.6 million includes upgrading water main to 8-inch and 12-inch water main. This investment will enhance water service and fire protection.

The project will begin at the intersection of Stanka Lane and Great River Road, continuing up Lockhaven Road and terminating at the intersection of Main Street and Barton Road in Godfrey. A portion of water main will also be installed at the western end of Lakeview Terrace.

During construction, the Sam Vadalabene Great River Road bike trail will be temporarily closed from Stanka Lane to Hazelnut Lane. Illinois American Water will upgrade this section of the trail during project restoration. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the bike trail will reopen by the beginning of May. The entire project should be completed this summer.

“We invest annually to ensure water quality and service continues to be as good as or better than local, state and federal quality standards,” Alton District Operations Superintendent Doug Wagner said. “This project will benefit all of our customers by helping to reduce water main breaks and related traffic and service impact.”

Customers directly affected by the work will be notified via letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers in the area.

