Illinois, city of Alton partner for liquor inspection pilot program

SPRINGFIELD — In an effort to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources, the state of Illinois and the city of Alton have joined forces to launch the Alton Liquor Inspection Pilot Program.

Under the agreement, the Alton Fire Department has begun carrying out liquor inspections for all Alton license holders on behalf of the state of Illinois. Utilizing existing state resources, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission is providing financial assistance and training for designated local inspectors.

The city began conducting inspections of its 95 license holders upon the completion of ILCC training in March and will continue through June 30, when the pilot program concludes. Inspections include areas of local concern, such as health/sanitation, license and insurance verifications, and deceptive practices. Under the terms of the agreement, local officials are required to report their findings to the state commission, which may result in further adjudicative action.

The pilot program covers all areas within the city of Alton.

illinois.gov/ilcc