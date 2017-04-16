Illinois congressman: “Balance” needed in energy sector

Southern Illinois’ congressman says the United States, and the state of Illinois, need a balanced approach to energy to help create jobs.

Republican Mike Bost is quick to say Illinois has more energy under its soil than Saudi Arabia.

“When you put the coal and the oil resources together, we dwarf the amount of energy they have in Saudi Arabia,” Bost said.

But regulations, both state and federal, are keeping Illinois from tapping into that energy potential, he added.

Bost penned an op-ed last weekend for The Southern Illinoisan that urges Congress and the Illinois General Assembly to balance energy expansion and environmental regulations.

First, Bost said, lawmakers from energy-rich areas need to help people in cities understand the reality of the modern energy economy.

“Areas like Chicago, like the East Coast and the West Coast, that don’t understand exactly what’s involved (in energy production); they see the old days of the factories, where the sky is smog,” Bost said. “Not the efficiency that exists.”

Bost also said it’s important to let people know that American energy companies are the cleanest in the world. He added that foreign companies burn the same coal and gas but without clean energy technology.

“Some people believe I don’t care about the environment. That’s totally incorrect,” Bost said. “I have 11 grandkids. I want to make sure that their air is clean, that the soil remains in place, that the water is fresh.”

Energy jobs

A balanced approach to energy is not just in how we use it. Bost said Illinois can do a lot more to bring energy production jobs to the state. That’s if, he said, Illinois lawmakers do their part.

“The sad reality is, the job market in the state of Illinois, because of state law, doesn’t encourage (energy jobs) to come back to the state,” Bost said. “But there is an advantage. Illinois is where those products are.”

Bost said Congress is trying to free energy jobs from federal regulations.

He points to the 15 Congressional Review Acts enacted in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, all designed to roll back regulations.

Bost says Illinois has an “opportunity” to put its natural resources to good use.

Illinois News Network

