Illinois National Guard prepares to support Hurricane Irma response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With Hurricane Irma potentially making landfall in Florida as a category four hurricane, the Illinois National Guard is preparing to send soldiers to support recovery and relief efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Irma,” said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “We are proud of our role to save lives and protect property when needed. Our soldiers and airmen are trained and ready to respond when called upon.”

The Illinois National Guard has been in constant communication with the National Guard Bureau, which has asked Illinois to be prepared to deploy up to 800 soldiers to Florida, contingent on a formal request for support from Florida officials.

As of Friday, support is only being planned, although approximately 65 soldiers have been activated on federal orders and are preparing units to deploy if needed.

The Illinois National Guard has more than 30 airmen already supporting hurricane response and relief efforts.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida late Saturday or early Sunday.

