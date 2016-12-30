Illinois one of three states in nation picked for crime reform program

× Expand Vladimir Arndt Getty Images/iStockphoto Handcuffs police Man hands in handcuffs.

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Executive Director John Maki has announced Illinois’ selection for participation in the National Criminal Justice Reform Project.

The program offers technical assistance to states in the planning and implementation of data-driven, evidence-based practices in the areas of pretrial reform, re-entry and offender recidivism, mental health and substance abuse, reducing incarceration, and information sharing.

Selected by the National Criminal Justice Association Center for Justice Planning and the National Governors Association, Illinois was one of just three states chosen for participation from more than 20 applicants across the country.

“We are honored to be a part of the National Criminal Justice Reform Project,” Maki said. “This partnership will be invaluable as Illinois works to fully integrate evidence-based practices that ensure a fair and cost-effective criminal justice system and improve public safety.”

Through the project and with the assistance of an advisory board of national experts, the Governor’s Office and ICJIA will lead teams of policymakers and key stakeholders on a strategic planning process for advancing reforms within the state’s executive branch. The process will enable the Illinois executive branch to address priorities, enhance decision-making, and achieve system-wide improvements in areas where governors can drive change.

“Protecting the public’s safety is of paramount importance to Governor Rauner,” Public Safety Director Rodger Heaton said. “The state’s selection for this grant reflects the many efforts under way to improve our public safety system in sustainable, measurable ways.”

The state’s selection for this project underscores bold efforts under way in Illinois to reform its criminal justice system. Since taking office, Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed 15 criminal justice reform bills. Also in 2015, the governor created the Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reform, an initiative to reduce Illinois’ incarcerated population by 25 percent by 2025.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice through work in grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology.

icjia.state.il.us

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter