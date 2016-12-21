Illinois State Police encourage safe holiday driving

LITCHFIELD — The holidays bring family and friends together for the final major celebrations of the year.

Unfortunately, some will choose to make life-threatening driving decisions while behind the wheel. District 18 Interim Commander Lt. Timothy Tyler encourages everyone to enjoy the holidays but to do so responsibly.

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among those age 1 to 54 in the United States, and crashes are largely preventable. If you are traveling during the holidays, please be accountable for your actions and do your part to prevent a traffic crash.

If you will be attending a holiday celebration were alcohol is involved, please make sure you use a designated driver or make necessary arrangements to ensure an intoxicated person does not get behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Before you start your trip, make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. It is estimated the risk of fatal injuries is cut in half when seat belts are properly worn. Also, be sure to eliminate distractions. Taking your eyes of the road for any reason is not a good idea. Looking at a cellphone for 5 seconds at 55 mph is like driving blind for the length of a football field.

Be sure to watch your speed. The faster you are going, the less time you have to react when trying to avoid a crash. Furthermore, the faster you are going, the greater the chance of a crash resulting in serious injury.

“With more motorists on the road this holiday season, there is an increase of possible hazards, such as more vehicles stopped on the side of the road,” Tyler said. “Regardless of the reason, in Illinois, you must move over and slow down for all emergency vehicles (police, fire or EMS), road maintenance vehicles and tow trucks. These workers want to get home and enjoy the holidays as much as you do. Slow down and give them room to work.”

