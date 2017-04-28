Illinois State Police issue travel advisory

× Expand car rain

COLLINSVILLE — The National Weather Service has issued a forecast of heavy rain for the next several days.

Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Timothy Tyler would like to remind motorists to be safe when traveling through areas experiencing flooding. Motorists are urged to reduce their speed, drive with caution, and allow for extra time for travel. Excess water on roads can cause hazardous conditions.

“When driving in heavy rain, always use your headlights, buckle up, slow down for adverse road conditions, and remain alert to other motorists and high water,” Tyler said.

The U.S. National Weather Service has posted a public service announcement video called “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” to remind motorists of the dangers of crossing flooded roads. The PSA video and other flood-related information can be found at tadd.weather.gov.

Flooding-related driving tips:

Check road conditions prior to trip.

Avoid driving through water that is over the road even if it seems shallow enough to pass through.

Be aware of debris on the road caused by flooding, both during the flood and after water has receded.

If your car stalls, do not attempt to push it out; seek higher ground.

Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles with their lights activated on the road. Authorized emergency vehicles include police, fire, EMS and other emergency vehicles. It is the law to proceed with due caution, change lanes if possible and reduce your speed. This law also includes motorists sitting on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing.

Motorists should monitor the road conditions before driving, and remember to keep emergency items inside the vehicle. A complete list of road closures can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation website at gettingaroundillinois.com or by calling (800) 452-4368.

