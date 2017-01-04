Illinois State Police issue winter weather travel advisory

× Expand Photo by Theonlysilentbob, via Wikimedia Commons

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois State Police officials statewide are issuing snow travel advisories and urging motorists to plan ahead and take the safety precautions while traveling.

Drifting snow, wet and icy road conditions, and freezing cold temperatures may disrupt travel and motorists should allow extra time when making travel plans.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. Their forecast states 2 to 3 inches of snow is possible.

Winter driving incidents are preventable. Statewide, state troopers handled more than 1,200 calls for service and motorist assists during the last three-day storm in 2014. Drivers should plan accordingly and make safety a priority by driving at a safe speed, allowing plenty of distance from other vehicles to safely maneuver, ensuring vehicle lights are functioning properly, watching for snow removal equipment, and exiting the road to a safe location if driving conditions become too hazardous.

Illinois State Police are advising motorists to take the necessary safety precautions before getting behind the wheel. Motorists should reduce speeds and drive at safe distances.

“When crashes occur during extreme weather conditions, we encourage motorists to exchange insurance and driver information to keep motorists safe and the roads clear, unless medical attention is required,” District 11 Interim Commander Lt. Timothy Tyler said.

Motorists can file crash reports at the nearest Illinois State Police District within 10 days.

Winter weather safety tips to consider:

Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges and curves.

Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles.

Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries.

Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes.

Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.

Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cellphone handy.

Road condition information can be obtained by contacting the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) at 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or on IDOT’s website.

gettingaroundillinois.com

