Illinois State Police issues back-to-school reminder for motorists

LITCHFIELD — Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Capt. Timothy Tyler on Monday reminded motorists that schools will soon open their doors and begin the new school year. The start of the school year means an increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic around schools.

Motorists need to be watchful for children walking and riding their bike to school and children darting out from between parked cars. Motorists also need to be on the lookout for slowing and stopped school buses. As parents drop off their children before school and pick them up after school, there will also be an increase in vehicle traffic during the morning and evening commute. Extra travel time should be planned to allow for the increase in traffic.

Motorists are reminded to watch their speed in school zones and limit their distractions. The speed limit in school zones is 20 miles per hour and is in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children are present. Motorists are reminded that it is illegal to text while driving and all cellphone use must be hands-free.

Motorists approaching a stopped school bus with lights activated and sign extended must stop their vehicle before reaching the school bus. Failure to do so can result in a $150 fine and the suspension of the violator’s driver’s license for three months. Police also ask motorists to remember pedestrians have the right-of-way in a crosswalk.

