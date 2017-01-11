Illinois State Police issues travel advisory

× Expand Photo by Theonlysilentbob, via Wikimedia Commons

Illinois State Police officials statewide are issuing snow and freezing rain travel advisories and are urging motorists to plan ahead and take safety precautions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon. More than a quarter inch of ice is possible, according to weather forecasters.

Drifting snow, wet and icy road conditions, and freezing temperatures may disrupt travel and motorists should allow extra time when making travel plans.

Winter driving incidents are preventable. Statewide, state troopers handled more than 1,200 calls for service and motorist assists during the last three-day storm in 2014. Drivers should plan accordingly and make safety a priority by driving at a safe speed, allowing plenty of distance from other vehicles to safely maneuver, ensuring vehicle lights are functioning properly, watching for snow removal equipment, and exiting the road to a safe location if driving conditions become too hazardous.

Illinois State Police are advising motorists to take the necessary safety precautions before getting behind the wheel. Drivers should reduce speeds and drive at safe distances.

“When crashes occur during extreme weather conditions, we encourage motorists to exchange insurance and driver information to keep motorists safe and the roads clear, unless medical attention is required,” District 11 Interim Commander Lt. Timothy Tyler said.

Motorists can file crash reports at the nearest Illinois State Police District within 10 days.

Winter weather safety tips to consider:

Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and curves.

Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles.

Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries.

Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes.

Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.

Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cellphone handy.

Road condition information can be obtained by contacting the Illinois Department of Transportation at (800) 452-4368.

Ice-covered roads expected in District 18 counties

LITCHFIELD — On the heels of the Dec. 16-17 ice storm and the multiple crashes that resulted, Illinois State Police have information and reminders for motorists.

The amount of ice being forecast will cause travel to become hazardous very quickly.

ISP officials urge motorists to drive with caution and to allow extra travel time to get to their final destinations. Motorist should slow down, reduce the amount of distractions in vehicles, increase following distances between vehicles, and avoid unnecessary or abrupt lane changes. Once plows begin clearing the roads, be aware of black ice as the temperature drops overnight.

“During the last ice storm, I worked a number of crashes and watch motorists spin out into the median or crash cables or crash into other motorists,” ISP District 18 Interim Commander Lt. Timothy Tyler said. “Motorists seem to take all the precautions necessary while driving on ice such as slow take-offs, increased following distances, slower speeds and smooth lane changes, but many motorists seem to forget about the braking part of driving on ice. Braking should be done easily and slowly. Any sudden movement on ice will make your situation worse.”

Should motorists become involved in a crash or have to stop their vehicle, they are encouraged to remain inside and wait for first responders to arrive. Do not walk away from your car — stay inside your vehicle with the seat belt on.

Illinois State Police also wants to remind motorists to yield to emergency and snow removal equipment. Scott’s Law (the Move Over Law) requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with caution when approaching emergency vehicles. Also effective Jan. 1, motorists now have to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing. Illinois State Police is encouraging drivers to move over, slow down and proceed with caution as they pass vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

gettingaroundillinois.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter