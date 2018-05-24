Illinois State Police prepare for holiday weekend

LITCHFIELD | Illinois State Police District 18 Interim Commander Lt. William Guard is reminding motorists to take the necessary safety precautions to prevent senseless tragedies during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

It’s one of the busiest periods for travelers, and millions of motorists are expected to hit the roads across the country.

“The ISP will be doing our part in keeping the roadways safe for those traveling through the state,” a press release states. “The ISP will be strictly enforcing the most common traffic violations that result in fatal crashes: speeding, DUI, seat belts, and distracted driving.”

There are many safe driving initiatives the ISP is participating in.

• On Monday, May 21, the ISP collaborated with surrounding states with the Border to Border initiative. The initiative kicked off the 2018 Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign. The campaign runs through June 3.

• The ISP will kick off the holiday weekend Friday with a Line to Line patrol. The patrol aims to have a trooper every 25 miles on I-55 through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri. The ISP is taking this one step further by having a trooper every 20 miles and will include I-57 and I-80.

• Friday also kicks off a nationwide, four-day Combined Accident Reduction Effort. Operation CARE aims to reduce the number of crashes by strict traffic enforcement to obtain voluntary compliance in alcohol and drug-related offenses; maximum speed limit laws; and occupant restraint laws.

“You can do your part to make travel safer this holiday weekend,” the press release states. “If you are going to be at an event with alcohol, please make sure you designate a driver. Keep your eyes on the road and off of the cellphone. Unless it’s hands-free, Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Please be sure to watch your speed and make sure you buckle up.”

“Every state in the nation has a move over law for emergency vehicles,” Guard said. “Ignorance is no longer an excuse for violating this law. Drivers in Illinois are required to move over (when available), slow down, and proceed with caution when passing emergency vehicles, road maintenance crews, tow trucks, and all vehicles with their hazard lights activated.”

Last year, the ISP issued 3,036 tickets for speeding violations during the four-day holiday period. During the same time period, there were 96 DUI arrests and 533 seat belt violations.

