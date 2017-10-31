Illinois State Police provides Halloween safety tips

× Expand trick-or-treating Halloween

Halloween is here, and children are thinking about their costumes and all of the candy they will receive. They aren’t thinking about the dangers they could face during the nighttime trick-or-treating festivities.

Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Capt. Timothy Tyler offers a few tips for a safe Halloween.

• Stay off the road unless crossing the street and always cross the street at crosswalks or unobscured intersections.

• A responsible adult should accompany children while trick-or-treating.

• Ensure children know their address and phone number. If they do not know it, attach it to their clothes.

• Flashlights and/or reflective tape should be used so drivers can see trick-or-treaters.

• If unaccompanied, children should only travel in familiar areas and along pre-established routes.

• Children should never enter a home or an apartment building unless accompanied by an adult.

• Set a time for older children to return home.

• Trick-or-treating visits should be restricted to homes with porch or outside lights illuminated.

• Watch for jack-o-lanterns lit with candles as costumes may brush against the candle flame and catch fire.

• A responsible adult should examine treats prior to consumption by the child. Homemade treats should be avoided.

• Drivers are reminded to drive slowly; keep their eyes on the road, not their cellphone; and watch for children darting into the street.

“Children and adults are reminded this Halloween to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run across the street,” Tyler said. “Emphasize to your children to never enter a stranger’s home or car. Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their group of friends. Halloween is a great night of the year for our children in the Metro East. Popular trick-or-treat hours are from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., so we ask that all adults be especially alert for kids during these hours.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter