Illinois State Police roll out enforcement plans for Super Bowl

LITCHFIELD — Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Capt. Timothy Tyler announces additional enforcement plans for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

Troopers will strictly enforce Fatal 4 moving violations, which include driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belt compliance. Additional emphasis will be placed on impaired driving.

During the 51st Super Bowl weekend, troopers issued 1,744 Fatal 4 citations statewide, 195 of which were alcohol-related arrests. Two alcohol-related crashes occurred during the 2017 Super Bowl weekend and resulted in two fatalities.

District 18 will be on roving patrols in high-fatality areas throughout the weekend. If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over. Also, be sure to watch for vehicles parked or sitting on the side of the road with flashing lights. Move over if possible and slow down.

Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. The ISP is reminding motorists to help keep roads safe by planning ahead and designating a driver, calling a cab, or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter