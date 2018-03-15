Illinois State Police roll out St. Pat’s enforcement plans

LITCHFIELD — Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Capt. Timothy Tyler announces enforcement plans for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Troopers will be strictly enforcing traffic violations and focusing on Fatal Four violations. These moving violations include DUI, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belt compliance. Additional troopers will be working the night of St. Patrick’s Day and focusing on impaired drivers.

“If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over,” a press release states. “Please be sure to watch for parked or sitting vehicles on the side of the road with flashing lights. If you see them, move over if possible, and slow down.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not an accident,” Tyler stated. “All drivers are and will be held accountable for their actions. We are letting motorists know ahead of time that we will be actively patrolling the roadways. We do this so motorists can make the correct and responsible decision of not driving impaired.”

Motorists who are participating in festivities this weekend are urged to plan ahead. Plan for a designated, sober driver or plan ahead for a taxi or a ride-sharing program like Uber or Lyft.

Also, know the area you are headed to and know which services are offered there. Everyone wins if the weekend fatal crash score is zero.

