Illinois State Police rolls out Super Bowl enforcement plans

Illinois State Police District 18 has rolled out enforcement plans for the 51st Super Bowl weekend.

Troopers will strictly enforce Fatal Four moving violations: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt compliance, but will place an emphasis on impaired driving.

During the 50th Super Bowl weekend in 2016, Troopers issued 2,494 Fatal Four citations statewide, 200 of which were alcohol-related arrests, nearly double the 105 alcohol arrests during the 49th Super Bowl weekend in 2015.

District 18 will conduct roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high-fatality areas throughout the weekend.

“Our Troopers have seen more motorists getting designated drivers, but there are still a large number of drivers who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ISP District 18 Commander Capt. Timothy Tyler said. “Additional troopers will be working Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols this coming weekend. They will be determined to get those drivers who continue to drive under the influence off the road and make it safer for the other motorists.”

Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. The ISP is reminding motorists to help keep roads safe by planning ahead and designating a driver, calling a cab or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.

