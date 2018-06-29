Illinois State Police urges responsible driving

LITCHFIELD | Illinois State Police District 18 Interim Commander Lt. William Guard would like to remind motorists to drive sober or designate a driver while celebrating over the Fourth of July weekend.

Driving under the influence (DUI) remains the No. 1 cause of fatal crashes during Independence Day celebrations. Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roads safe by watching for and arresting intoxicated drivers.

The ISP encourages those attending celebrations where alcohol is being served to avoid drunk driving altogether. The following tips will help you avoid a tragedy:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

During this holiday weekend, troopers will focus on identifying Fatal 4 traffic violations: DUI, speeding, not wearing seat belts and distracted driving, which are all contributing factors to crash-related fatalities.

Speeding increases your chances of losing control of a vehicle and reduces the reaction time to respond to potential hazards. Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so.

Distracted driving is a nationwide epidemic. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Hands-free or Bluetooth technology is allowed for a person older than 18. Cellphone use of any kind is prohibited in work zones and school zones, unless it’s an emergency call to 911. “Please put your cellphone down and be vigilant while driving,” an Illinois State Police press release stated. “Wearing a seat belt is the law; buckle up every trip, every time, day or night. Statistics show 43 percent of crash victims found not wearing their seat belts suffered serious injury or death. Wearing a seat belt may save your life. Remember to drive responsibly and share the road with other drivers. This holiday weekend will be safer and more enjoyable for all if we all work together.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter