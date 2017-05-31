Illinois State Police warns of phone scam

The Illinois State Police is warning the public of a phone scam circulating throughout the state.

An individual will call and claim to be associated with the Illinois State Police. The caller will state he or she is asking for donations for officers who have died in the line of duty.

The phone number most often associated with the call is (312) 789-5176; however, phone scammers have the ability to quickly change the phone number displayed on caller ID. Citizens should be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of what number is displayed, particularly if the caller makes threats or becomes pushy.

The ISP will never call to solicit money on behalf of the department or ask the public to send money to us for any reason. The ISP encourages those who believe they have been the victim of a phone scam to call (800) 243-0618 and report it to the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

For information about phone scams, visit the following websites:

illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/phonescams

consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts

