Illinois State Police warns of phone scams

The Illinois State Police is warning the public of a phone scam circulating throughout the state.

Several individuals have reported to the ISP that they have received calls from an individual discussing the Illinois State Police pension fund, and requesting they send money immediately.

The phone number associated with the calls has been faked to appear as a legitimate Illinois State Police number with a Springfield area code of (217), in a practice known as “caller ID spoofing.” Police want to inform the public these calls are not coming from the ISP. Citizens should be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of the phone number the call is made from, particularly if threats are made by the caller or the caller becomes pushy.

The ISP will never call to solicit money on behalf of the department or ask someone to send money for any reason. The ISP encourages those that believe they have been the victim of this phone scam to call (847) 294-4400 to file a police report.

For information on different types of phone scams and indicators of phone scams, visit the Illinois Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission websites.

illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers

consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts

