Illinois students show gains on AP exams

SPRINGFIELD — The College Board has released data on the participation and performance of the graduating class of 2016 on Advanced Placement exams.

Illinois continues to report record numbers of graduates both taking and excelling on AP exams.

“AP exams have a proven track record of giving students a valuable head start in their college coursework and can save students time and money toward earning their college degrees,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “Equity in Illinois means all students have the opportunity to learn at high levels and demonstrate their academic capacity.”

Highlights from the College Board data for Illinois’ graduating class of 2016 include:

Illinois ranks 10th in the nation for the percentage of the statewide graduating class of 2016 scoring a 3 or higher on an AP exam during high school.

The percentage of graduates who took an AP exam during high school has grown from 20.2 percent of the graduating class of 2006 to 37.5 percent of the graduating class of 2016.

As the number of students taking AP tests has grown, so has the number of students excelling on AP tests. Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for the growth in the percentage of graduates earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam during high school. Illinois’ percentage has grown by 10.8 points over the past 10 years from 14.3 percent of the graduating class of 2016 to 25.1 percent of the graduating class of 2016.

Twenty-one Illinois school districts made the prestigious AP District Honor Roll for increasing access to AP coursework while simultaneously maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning scores of 3 or higher on AP exams.

Illinois leads the nation in efforts to eliminate gaps for low-income students and students of color in the most rigorous high school courses. The Illinois State Board of Education at its December meeting approved an agreement with the College Board to maintain the cost of taking AP tests at $15 per exam for low-income students, compared to the normal test fee of $93, for the May 2017 test administration.

Illinois became the first state in the nation to partner with the Lead Higher Initiative, committing to a statewide challenge to close equity gaps for low-income students and students of color in AP, International Baccalaureate and dual-enrollment courses.

