Illinois urban unemployment rates continue to fall

Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in May in all of Illinois metropolitan areas, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in 11 of the metropolitan areas.

“For the third consecutive month, the unemployment rate is below the previous year levels in all metro areas,” IDES Director Jeff Mays said. “Job growth was reported in 11 of the state’s 14 metro areas, with many downstate metros now showing improvement.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in 11 metro areas, with the largest increases in Kankakee (+3.9 percent, +1,800), the Quad Cities (+1.5 percent, +2,700), and Champaign-Urbana (+1.2 percent, +1,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.9 percent or +32,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Danville (-1.4 percent, -400), Carbondale-Marion (-1.2 percent, -700), and Springfield (-0.7 percent, -800).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (9 of 14), Professional and Business Services, (9 of 14), and Manufacturing (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2018 with May 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.5 percent in May 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in May 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Area employers advertised for 8,500 openings in May and approximately 81 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The May 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent, a decrease of (-0.3%) from the May 2017 rate of 4.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +10,964 to 336,504 in May 2018 from 325,540 in May 2017. The labor force increased by +10,272 to 349,827 in May 2018 from 339,555 in May 2017. In May 2018, there were 13,323 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of

-692 compared to the May 2017 total unemployed, 14,015.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,700).

Employment increased in Wholesale Trade (+1,100), Professional and Business Services (+500), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+400), Retail Trade (+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Leisure and Hospitality (+200) in May 2018 compared to May 2017.

Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-500), Mining and Construction (-200), Information (-100), Financial Activities (-100), and Government (-100).

Payrolls in Other Services remained stable with no change over the year.

