Illness compensation ombudsman to visit Granite City April 5

GRANITE CITY — On behalf of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act ombudsman, Malcom Nelson, representatives will visit former energy workers from Dow Chemical and General Steel Industries at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Jerry’s Cafeteria, 1920 Edison Ave.

The gathering will include a presentation from the office followed by a question-and-answer session regarding the occupational illness law. Atomic Resource Coalition has organized the visit to enable former energy employees to ask questions and share their concerns regarding their time working at the atomic weapons employer sites.

After years of working with hazardous chemicals and radiation, many workers have fallen ill or have died because of occupational-induced illnesses. Now, many have burning questions as to why their compensation claims are not going through or why their illnesses are not recognized as a result of working at these sites.

As part of quality control for the Atomic Energy Commission, General Steel Industries X-rayed uranium ingots and betatron slices. Dow Chemical supplied the commission with magnesium-thorium plates and sheets, metals, equipment and other services.

According to federal statistics, more than $51 million in medical bills and compensation have been paid to Dow Chemical and General Steel Industries workers. However, of these 3,120 claims and cases, only 877 have been accepted and 2,043 have been denied.

The compensation law was enacted by Congress under the Department of Labor in October 2000. Because energy workers were put in harm’s way by construction of nuclear weapons during the Cold War era without their knowledge, consent or proper protective gear, the act was created. Implementation of the law not only provides medical benefits to qualifying current and retired workers, but also compensation for qualifying workers and survivors. To date, more than $11 billion has been paid out in monetary compensation and medical benefits under the law.

Questions regarding the visit can be directed to the ARC office at (844) 686-8355.

ARC is a nonprofit corporation that assists and educates current and former energy workers, as well as their family members, about the benefits which may be available to them under the law. ARC is committed to helping energy workers and their families navigate the EEOICPA claim filing process, performing charitable services, and serving as an active education resource regarding the program.

