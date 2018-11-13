Imagining a day without water

× Expand Chase Korsos' winning drawing

Young artists from Alton and Godfrey are among the winners of Illinois American Water’s annual Imagine a Day Without Water art contest.

Entries from third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students depicted what a day without water meant to them and included a related phrase. Of the many entries received, Illinois American Water chose 19 winners, earning those classrooms a $100 donation to be used for supplies or a classroom celebration.

The winning artwork can be viewed https://tinyurl.com/y7gjbbbg on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page. Illinois American Water holds the contest in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s annual Imagine a Day Without Water event to raise awareness about the value of water service.

“Though it’s hard to imagine even just one day without water, our young customers, when posed with the question of what a day without water would mean to them, truly understand the impact to fire protection, sanitary services, plants, animals and more,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “It’s important we continue to educate about the critical role water service plays in the communities we serve. This art contest allows us to do so in a creative way, bringing together both art and science.”

Local art contest winners include Briana Wermke, a fifth-grader at East Elementary School in Alton; and Chase Korsos, a fourth-grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey.

“We want to thank our local educators for taking time to talk to their students about the value of water,” Hauk said. “Our team was impressed with the number and quality of entries received from across the state.”

The winning artwork may be featured in future Illinois American Water customer communications.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter