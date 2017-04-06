Imagining the future

× Expand Two boys listen as an older boy reads to them while at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. The organization is celebrating 20 years in 2017, starting with a dinner April 13 to honor volunteers.

ALTON — Anniversaries are a time to reflect on the past and look to the future. As the Boys and Girls Club of Alton celebrates 20 years, Executive Director Al Womack is asking the community to imagine if there’d been no place for kids to go for after-school tutoring, guidance and fun.

More importantly, he’s asking the community to look into the future.

“Imagine what we can do for kids in the next 20 years,” he said.

The organization is kicking off its anniversary with a fundraiser dinner April 13, followed by a golf tournament Aug. 18 and a wine-tasting Nov. 3. The dinner will honor and present awards to volunteers.

“The United Way is our largest and most consistent source of funding, the lifeblood of Boys and Girls Club,” Womack said.

But like many nonprofits, the organization depends on the community to support its mission: to support young people in reaching their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

“Our community has been committed to providing help. When funding is cut, it steps up to help,” he said.

Recently, local businesses and citizens pitched in to donate to the club’s snack program because “kids can’t focus and concentrate when they’re hungry.”

Since chartering in 1997, the Alton Boys & Girls Club has grown to 1,300 members. Three-fourths come from single-parent homes and more than two-thirds come from families with an annual income of $22,000 or less. Womack, 45, has been with the club since 1994, starting out as a part-time staff member and now serving as executive director.

Womack is especially proud of — and feels a connection to — the Passport to Manhood program for youths who don’t have a male figure or dad at home. Initially a summer program that started two years ago, it meets throughout the school year. The program is designed for ages 9-11 and 12-18. The 26 members meet weekly for discussions on accountability, responsibility, respecting and interacting with authority figures and the law, and with females.

“These young men don’t have a positive male influence in their life,” Womack said. “They identify with the wrong men who lead them in the wrong direction. Through discussions, we encourage them to build a relationship with their dads.”

Womack understands how the young men feel. His parents were divorced and as a young man he also desired a stronger relationship with his dad.

“We have a good relationship today. I take pride in being a good dad. I don’t take the role lightly and I’m proud of my kids,” he said of his two children, Aaron, 21, and Aareiona, 17.

Womack knows the program works. Recently, members of the group and adult leaders influenced an 18-year-old to contact his dad. He’d heard only his mom’s side of his parents’ story.

“It was neat to see him reconnect,” Womack said.

SmartGirls is a similar program for girls ages 9-11 and 12-18.

“The successes we’ve seen have been their willingness to share stories of emotional pain that they may not be comfortable sharing with a parent,” Womack said. “We counsel them or refer them for help. We’ve found a lot of girls are hurting emotionally.”

The club can always use volunteers in general, but Womack said it especially needs volunteers with a skill set to share and to tutor during the club’s Power Hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Set aside for academics, adults get kids started on homework and provide help when needed. Again, Womack is quick to share a success story.

“We had one girl who struggled with math at East Elementary,” he said. “By the end of the year, she was asked to be on the math team. She’s moved on to middle school, where she is in honors math.”

The club is open to volunteers sharing any skill, from the lost art of sewing that Martha Kane teaches to the strategy of chess taught by John Sholar.

“We need volunteers committed to being here and committed to the kids,” Womack said. “Martha Kane does an excellent job and is very patient. The kids are interested in working with their hands and are making bags to give back to the community at the farmers market and Grassroots Grocery. Not everyone is interested in athletics and sports, and chess is great for kids who are analytical and strategic thinkers.”

Born and raised in Alton, Womack dreamed of being a pro NFL athlete and working with kids on the side. That didn’t turn out the way he hoped. Instead, he works with kids full time and had a 17-year football coaching career.

“I’ve always had a passion for youth,” he said. “Once you get involved, you get caught up in it. Every day is a new challenge, but every day is a new reward.”

Dinner details

Boys & Girls Club of Alton 20th Anniversary Annual Dinner — Imagine

Thursday, April 13

Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Tickets: $50, can be purchased at bgcalton.org and at various outlets.

