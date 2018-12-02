Important lessons, greater sacrifice

× Expand photo courtesy Wreaths Across America

Students from West Elementary in Alton have learned an important lesson this year about the value of freedom.

The lesson will soon be reinforced as the students take on a major role in the annual Wreaths Across America observance in Alton, one coordinator Margaret Hopkins refers to as “mail call.”

“This is something new for this year’s Dec. 15 wreath-laying ceremony at Alton National Cemetery,” Hopkins said. “Students have prepared letters for our veterans to thank them for their service. These letters will be handed out at the end of our ceremony. Veterans in attendance will receive one, and anyone in attendance who has a loved one that served can take one home to share with them.”

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St. As part of it, 560 wreaths will be laid at the graves of veterans buried there.

Students will serve in many other ways.

“There are 27 or 28 rows of tombstones to receive the wreaths,” Hopkins explained. “We have an assigned veteran for each row, who is accompanied by a student counterpart. The student stands to the side and hands the veteran a wreath for placement. After the wreath is placed, the veteran salutes the gravesite, followed by the student’s salute. The movement along the rows is synchronized, and they move from left to right. It is impressive.”

“It is all part of the overall mission of Wreaths Across America, which is to thank those who served and to teach children the value of freedom,” she added.

West Elementary students will also lead the chorus, singing the national anthem and “God Bless America.” Alton High School ROTC students will provide the color guard and distribute programs. Two volunteers from Alton High will play the echoing taps during the ceremony. Boy Scouts will help with wreath distribution throughout the grounds.

Alton VFW Post 1308 will provide the rifle salute toward the end of the program.

For the third year in a row, efforts to expand the program to other gravesites and cemeteries continue.

“We have extra wreaths that can be reserved and picked up at the end of the Dec. 15 ceremony,” Hopkins said. “We do not charge anything for these wreaths, but they need to be reserved by calling me and providing the loved one’s name and branch of service. The idea is to get wreaths on graves beyond those that we cover and expand the Wreaths Across America reach.”

Hopkins can be reached at (618) 570-8804.

With a goal of raising $5,600 to cover the costs of the wreaths, donations are also still welcome and needed. A suggested donation is $15 per wreath, but a $30 donation will cover the cost of three wreaths. Donations can be made to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 181, Alton, IL 62002, and will also be accepted during the program at the cemetery.

Volunteers are also still needed for when the semi arrives at the cemetery with the wreaths.

“That’s always the challenge,” Hopkins said. “Sometimes I only have 24 hours notice before they come in. It’s anticipated to happen during the week of Dec. 10. When the semi arrives, volunteers help unload the wreaths from the semi and transfer them to the mausoleum at the cemetery, where they are stored and prepared for the Saturday ceremony. Volunteers who are willing to be on call to help with this are important.”

Another important note that Hopkins shared: “Alton National Cemetery is not handicapped-accessible, but we will have members of the Illinois National Guard manning golf carts to drive those who need it to the ceremony site. Parking is also a challenge, and we are fortunate to have Eddie Sholar of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air offering use of his auxiliary lot for parking and shuttle service. Marquette Catholic High School will be providing a bus shuttle service from the lot to the cemetery program site.”

This year’s Wreaths Across America theme is “be their witness.” The inspiration for this year’s theme came from the 2009 movie “Taking Chance,” based on the experiences of a Marine lieutenant colonel escorting the body of a Marine who died in the Iraq War back to the fallen Marine’s hometown in Wyoming.

“Through the Wreaths Across America program, we are ensuring that the lives of our men and women in uniform are remembered, not their deaths,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “It is our responsibility, as Americans, to be their witness and to share their stories of service and sacrifice with the next generation.”

This effort to honor deceased veterans at Christmastime began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, leading to the Arlington Wreath Project. Morrill Worcester, owner of a wreath-making company in Virginia, founded the project when he discovered his carpenters had purchased too many wreaths and decided to distribute the extras at Arlington. The idea grew, with eventual creation of the national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America.

