In honor of sacrifice

While Saturday brought bitter cold to the area, warm hearts ensured those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms would not be forgotten this holiday season.

Dec. 17 marked the 10th anniversary of the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St. Beginning at 11 a.m., the day included assistance in laying the 530 wreaths from St. Ambrose School in Godfrey students.

Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure the preparations were completed, and the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau and Argosy Casino provided shuttle service and refreshments.

The Alton event was organized by the founder of the Alton chapter of Wreaths Across America, Margaret Hopkins.

In Glen Carbon, a Wreaths Across America ceremony also took place at Oaklawn Cemetery. Sponsored by the General George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, it included the laying of 60 wreaths on the graves of veterans throughout the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America was founded by Morrill Worcester, the owner of a wreath manufacturing company in Maine. After encountering an abundance of wreaths following the 1992 holiday season, Worcester arranged to have the wreaths laid on graves in Arlington Cemetery in honor of the many veterans who served this country and, in many cases, gave their lives in that service.

In the years since, volunteers, VFW posts and other organizations have joined Worcester’s mission and the annual event has earned nationwide recognition following a 2005 photo of the wreaths on military graves going viral.

The ceremony now is held on the second or third Saturday in December. In addition to the Alton National Cemetery and Oaklawn ceremonies, Nix/Judy Pioneer Cemetery in Glen Carbon also hosted a wreath-laying event.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter