EAST ALTON — A large crowd filled the street in front of the East Alton American Legion Veterans Memorial Park on a chilly but clear Veterans Day to dedicate the new park.

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood pointed out everyone there was in the presence of greatness, referring to eight World War II veterans in attendance.

The new park is across the street from East Alton Village Hall at the intersection of Main and Shamrock streets. Area resident Sue Greene originated the idea for the park and headed the committee coordinating its construction.

“I saw other veteran displays in area towns and thought we should do something like that here,” she said. She took the idea to East Alton American Legion Post 794 commander Michael Seitzinger.

“Michael liked the idea but said we should do something permanent and not just temporary,” she said. He subsequently took the idea to the East Alton Board of Trustees.

The village, legion post and community volunteers pulled the project together in what Silkwood termed a remarkably short period of time. The American Legion post, the post’s Women’s Auxiliary and the East Alton American Legion sons all contributed financial resources. The village approved use of the land and helped “spruce up” the area, Silkwood said.

Area businesses contributed materials and labor to the project. The result is a picturesque park area with benches, flagpoles, and a centerpiece sculpture of an eagle resting upon a globe.

The dedication ceremony drew a large crowd of veteran and civilian attendees. People filled rows of seating in front of the presentation dais and overflowed across the entire street.

Silkwood provided opening remarks for the ceremony, saying the event honored veterans past, present and future. He thanked everyone attending and those involved in the project. “Most of all, we thank the veterans,” he said.

“This is the proudest moment in our American Legion Post’s history,” American Legion Post 794 Commander Michael Seitzinger said.

He outlined the extraordinary effort everyone involved had contributed when Silkwood “put the hammer down” and asked that the project be completed by Veterans Day.

The keynote speaker was Illinois Army National Guard Lt. Col. Sarah Smith, the highest-ranking judge advocate general officer in the state and the state’s first military judge for the Illinois Army National Guard.

She characterized military service as being part of a large, diverse team. She said service is special and like no other experience in that people from so many backgrounds unite for the common purpose of protecting the United States.

“If we focus on acceptance, tolerance, and freedom, we can overcome many of our problems,” she said.

She also pointed out those not in the military can contribute to our nation’s greatness.

“Every single person here, veteran or civilian, has the ability in their life to do something extraordinary,” she said. “I challenge you to do just that.”

The ceremony included the raising of flags on the park’s six flagpoles. Five of the attending World War II veterans raised the U.S. and POW flags on the main flagpole.

Flags representing the separate branches of the services were also raised by attending veterans on the five surrounding flagpoles. The flags represented the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Silkwood pointed out to the audience all flags were being positioned at half-mast because of the passing of fallen Rockford, Ill., police officer Jamie Cox, who died in the line of duty after a traffic stop.

The East Alton American Legion Post 794 Color Guard fired the salute and Chaplain Josh Ruot concluded the ceremony with a closing prayer. After the formal ceremony, dozens of attending veterans gathered in the park for photos with friends and family members.

Silkwood pointed out the present park construction is phase one. The second phase will consist of a walkway and memorial bricks. Anyone interested in sponsoring a brick should call the village parks and recreation department at (618) 259-7411.

