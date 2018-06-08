In the rear-view mirror

photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson

Vintage, classic, muscle and rat rods: the cars and bikes that were made for show, and for cruising on the open road.

Through the summer, hundreds of vintage, classic, and one-of-a-kind cars and bikes line up throughout Madison County and beyond, affording plenty of opportunity to see these two-, three- and four-wheeled beauties.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association and Southern Illinois Camaro Club will host the sixth annual MDA Make a Muscle Charity Car and Bike Show on Saturday, June 9, at St. Louis Regional Airport, featuring 32 classes of cars and 3 classes of bikes.

“What makes our show unique is that all the money we raise goes straight to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and to the kids at the MDA Camp, so the kids benefit directly,” event coordinator Justin Wilkinson said. “The kids who benefit from the proceeds also hand out the awards the day of our show, so all the participants can meet the children who actually benefit from our show.”

Over the past five years, the event has raised more than $50,500; all of which has stayed in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois to fund research, send children to MDA Summer Camp, and accomplish so much more for families living with muscle disease.

The 21st annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will take place Sunday, June 10, in the heart of the downtown Alton district along Third, Fourth, State and Belle streets.

Hosts Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited welcome everyone to come out for the show. In addition to an impressive display of nearly 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, there will be live music, chances to win with a 50-50 drawing, merchant sidewalk sales and great food to enjoy.

“Those who come out for the show have the chance to reminisce as ‘good ol’ days’ vibes fill the streets that are lined with yesteryear’s classic cars and hot rods,” Jamey Griffin of Time Machines Unlimited said.

This year’s theme is the Fabulous 1950s, with a pin-up contest. To register, contestants can email Michelle of Smokin Aces Pin Ups at missloosielovegood@gmail.com.

Another seasonal favorite happening this weekend is the fourth annual celebration of the Mother Road along the region’s Illinois Route 66 Blue Carpet Corridor.

For decades, classic car enthusiasts have identified with this festival as their opportunity to revisit the quintessential place where “you can get your kicks,” and this year’s occasion promises to again invoke that same mind-set and sense of nostalgia.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, the Miners, Mobsters, and the Mother Road Festival and Route 66 Royalty Car Cruise features a car cruise, community festivals, tours, car shows, free souvenir passports, vendors, food and more along the approximately 100 miles of Route 66 encompassed in this do-it-yourself tour.

“Route 66 enthusiasts and car club members will be motoring on the Illinois Route 66 Blue Carpet Corridor to celebrate the famous Main Street of America,” said Cheryl Eichar Jett, president of the Illinois Route 66 Blue Carpet Corridor Coalition.

Car show schedule

SATURDAY 06/09

Miners, Mobsters & the Mother Road’s‘Route 66 Royalty’ festival & car show/cruise

8am to midnight(car show at 4pm, cruise at 6:30pm)

City Park on Route 66, Edwardsville

Live music, food, vendors, artists, children’s activities, bike race. Registration begins at 3pm Proceeds benefit the Edwardsville Police Youth Academy.

bluecarpetcorridor.org/2018-schedule.html

‘Make a Muscle’ Charity MDA Car and Bike Show @ St. Louis Regional Airport

8 Terminal Drive, East Alton

8am to 3pm

Hosted by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club, Registration for the show begins at 8am and lasts until noon. Judging begins at 11am and awards will be presented at 3pm Judged entry fee is $20; display fee is $10. Goody bags will be available for the first 150 registered.

mdacarandbikeshow.com

St. Elizabeth Parish Picnic and Car Show@ St. Elizabeth Catholic Church

2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City

Beginning at noon

First responders will display their equipment and there will be a reptile show Sunday afternoon. Games booths and food and refreshment stands will be open.

(618) 877-3300

41st Annual Ballwin Days Car Show@ Vlasis Park

300 Park Drive, Ballwin, Mo.

3 to 6pm

This event sponsors BackStoppers Inc. and is open to all vehicles. $20 registration fee from 1:30 to 3pm. Ten trophies awarded; all vehicles receive a dash plaque. Concessions and live music, and fireworks at 9:30pm.

ballwindays.com or (636) 207-2388

SUNDAY 06/10

All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show@ Downtown Alton

8am to 4pm

Organized by Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. There is no charge for admission. Registration for automobiles is from 8am until noon, and trophies will be given in 37 classes. The fee is $15 for judging, $10 display. Dash plaques and goody bags are given to the first 125 participants.

downtownalton.com or (618) 792-8901

THURSDAY 06/14

Black Velvet Car Cruise

Schmitt Art Center parking lot on the Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville campus 6 to 9pm

In conjunction with the opening of a black velvet art exhibit at the center, this event features food, a 50/50 raffle and live music from Woodaddies.

(618) 222-5278

SATURDAY 06/16

Culver’s Car Cruise

100 United Drive, Collinsville

5 to 8pm

Also Saturday, July 21; Saturday, Aug. 18

This Lakers Car Club family-friendly, alcohol-free event offers dash plaques, 50/50 drawing, attendance prizes and classic music from the 1950s through the 1970s.

(618) 344-8780

SUNDAY 06/17

45th Annual Father’s Day Run @ Lindendale Park

2005 Park Hill Drive, Highland

Noon to ?

Presented by the Southern Illinois Street Rod Association, this event aimed at models 1972 and older benefits Hospice of Southern Illinois. Registration begins at 8am; fee of $15. T-shirts and dash plaques given to first 150 vehicles.

SATURDAY 06/23

16th Annual Car Show @ Glenview Church of the Nazarene

Noon to 4pm

400 Glen Carbon Road, Glen Carbon

Alcohol-free event. Entry fee $15; display only $5. Registration from 8am until noon; dash plaques to the first 50 registered. Nineteen classes; awards presented at 4pm. Food and homemade desserts available.

(618) 830-2689

Show-Me Car Club Cruise @ Culver’s Restaurant

4140 Rusty Road, St. Louis

5 to 9pm

Also Saturday, July 28

DJ presents classic music from 1950s to 1970s, attendance prizes, 50/50 drawings to benefit the Jefferson Barracks Food Pantry.

(314) 578-0343 or dedicatedccstl@gmail.com

SATURDAY 06/30

Patriots in the Park Car Show @ Wilson Park

2900 Benton St., Granite City

Noon to 2pm

Judged by the Southern Illinois Mustang Association; registration begins at 8am, $20 to show. Twenty-nine classes, dash plaques, t-shirts to the first 100 registered. Carnival rides, live music, food and drinks and attendance prizes.

(618) 877-3059

SATURDAY 08/19

27th Annual Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Car Show @ Edwardsville High School

6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville

1 to 4pm

Hosted by the Piston Pushers, there will be more than 50 vehicle classes and 8 motorcycle classes, with awards presented for each class listing. The first 350 vehicles entering the gate will receive a commemorative 2018 dash plaque. Registration from 8:30am until 1pm, awards ceremony at 4pm.

edwardsvilledare.com

