In with the new

GRANITE CITY | Students in the Granite City School District will have a new place to register for the 2018-2019 school year.

The new Granite City Board of Education office at 3200 Maryville Road opened a district-wide enrollment center in February. Students will no longer have to go to their respective schools to enroll.

“We’re thrilled about it,” Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “We really thought that it was going to be a strategic dream, and it ended up being a reality through the hard work of the administration with the board. It was a couple of years process. It wasn’t something that was rushed. It was not something that was not thought through. We’re thrilled that this was able to become a reality.”

Registration for enrollment has already started for students planning to attend Granite City High School, Coolidge Middle School, Grigsby Intermediate School and the five elementary schools — Prather, Wilson, Maryville, Mitchell, and Frohardt — next year. Families can go to the enrollment center to prove residency and enroll students.

“For our customers, they don’t have to go to from school to school to school to get this done,” Greenwald said. “This is naturally the kickoff for this and there are going to be some growing pains, but it’s already working well and I think as we go through the summer, this will avoid this mad rush that we used to have. This will be a daily type of situation.”

The district will open up the registration process for currently enrolled students on June 4. Families who have moved or have been blocked from online registration will be able to come to the center all summer and update their residency information. Once residency information in the district has been confirmed, students will be able to complete the online process at the center or from home.

“The best thing about all of it is for parents who don’t have any changes, don’t move addresses or don’t do anything, everything can be done online,” Director of Student Services Brad Ervay said. “Unfortunately, you don’t have to see the parents, but the parents don’t have to come visit you. Most people have the availability to access a computer at any point, whether it’s home or work, and they could do all of this stuff at home.”

The district relocated its office to its current location in September after being housed at 1947 Adams for four decades. The new district office was the former location of Worthen Elementary, which closed in 2016.

“This office processes records, processes the proof of residency and all of that,” Greenwald said. “When a child gets approved here and they go down to Maryville or the high school or wherever, they’re ready to roll. So we feel that this move and this concept is the sole reason and the main reason we moved from 1947 Adams. We wanted a centrally located building that was going to be more effective and more efficient for our customers, being the public.”

