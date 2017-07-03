Income requirements increase for food program eligibility

SPRINGFIELD — The federal eligibility guidelines for the Child and Adult Care Food Program will allow for a slight increase in household income for participants to qualify for fiscal year 2018.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education. The program assists childcare centers, Head Start programs, before- and after-school programs, emergency shelters, and daycare home providers with funding to provide nutritious meals to children in their care. All participating childcare centers and daycare homes must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional charge.

“The Child and Adult Care Food Program ensures children in daycare who may not otherwise have regular access to healthy food are getting the proper nutrition they need to fuel their developing bodies and brains,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “Physical health impacts learning. ISBE is proud to administer the federally funded CACFP to help address food insecurity in Illinois.”

Individuals in households who participate in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. The USDA Household Income Eligibility Guidelines determine eligibility to receive free meal benefits for families that do not receive TANF or SNAP benefits. If a household’s income falls within or below the listed guidelines, they should contact their childcare center or daycare home provider to learn about benefits of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. They may be required to complete an application and provide income, TANF, or SNAP information.

Children enrolled in Head Start or Early Head Start programs at approved Head Start facilities and foster care children who are legal responsibilities of the state or court also receive free meal benefits. Parents or guardians should contact their childcare center or daycare home provider to find out if they participate in CACFP.

In 2013, a total of 1,755,180 people (643,040 of them children) in Illinois were food insecure, according to Feeding America’s Mind the Meal Gap 2015.