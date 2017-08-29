Initiative to address access to legal system for seniors

× Expand senior citizen alone

EDWARDSVILLE — Chief Judge Dave Hylla, Sheriff John Lakin and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons on Aug. 29 announced the inception of the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative.

The combination of the aging population becoming a larger percent of the population, along with the issues of abuse and access to justice, have led to the creation of the initiative and a review of court services and law enforcement efforts available to serve this segment of the population in Madison County.

The initiative seeks to ensure better access, protection, support, and justice for senior citizens, including those who have experienced abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

This collaborative partnership between law enforcement, county government agencies, elder protective services, and senior community advocates works to identify and address common barriers in areas related to the aging population — from improving court accessibility to enhancing the effectiveness of investigation and prosecution of crimes.

The National Council on Aging reports 1 in 10 Americans older than 60 have experienced elder abuse, but only 1 in 14 cases of abuse are reported to authorities. The first step in this process is to begin an education initiative designed to enhance the public’s awareness of abuse, exploitation, and neglect of seniors; promote a better understanding of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes that affect elder abuse; and identify steps the community can take to identify and prevent cases of elder abuse.

To assist with navigating the court system, the Elder Law & Justice Division strives to provide seniors with later docket times, accessible courtrooms, and consolidation of cases.

“I am proud that our judges in Madison County are joining with law enforcement to take more steps to assist the elderly and continue to give them the dignity and respect they so much deserve,” Hylla said.

Hylla, Lakin, and Gibbons announced the creation of the initiative Aug. 25 at the 2017 Understanding Elder Abuse: Protect Our Seniors Conference at Senior Services Plus in Alton. This public event, hosted by the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, Oasis Women’s Center, Senior Services Plus, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Alton Police Department and AARP, provided attendees with information to heighten awareness about elder abuse and increase the ability to recognize and report incidents, including a presentation by Circuit Judge Barbara Crowder and Gibbons.

Gibbons offered a message to residents during the conference.

“As public servants, it must always be our mission to work together for the benefit of the citizens we serve,” he said. “This collaboration brings together a multidisciplinary team dedicated to enhancing access to justice on all levels for seniors.

“We are fighting together every day to make our justice system work for you,” he said.

