Innovation in depth

Day two of the Model Innovative County Summit at the N.O. Nelson campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Edwardsville began April 7 with a brief update from U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville), who discussed current issues in the county and nationwide.

Holding up a piece of paper — his “cheat sheet” for his talks on the road to help him keep track of the 27 executive actions President Trump has issued since coming into office — Shimkus touched upon several topics, such as the individual health care coverage market, with a special focus on the self-employed. He said legislators were “trying to find some middle ground,” while noting health care premiums have increased by 25 percent across the nation.

He also said this day was “a big day to celebrate in his district,” noting it was the scheduled day for the Dakota pipeline to reach into his congressional district, coming into Wood River, while noting the excitement that came from the Senate’s confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Shimkus spoke of needs throughout his district for economic growth and recovery. He emphasized the importance of building and stabilizing infrastructure, from roads and bridges, to broadband deployment and the transmission through electrical networks, to his work with nuclear waste relocation.

Shimkus also shared his thoughts on the Syrian missile strikes ordered by President Donald Trump on April 6. He noted that, while the United Nations Security Council meets on such matters, Trump was well within his role to act. When it comes to actions against humanity such as this, “the world needs to be more vocal,” Shimkus said.

Other keynote speakers included Mary Lamie, executive director of St. Louis Regional Freightway, as well as Lewis and Clark Community College’s Dr. Dale Chapman and Brett Reinert, associate vice president of strategic projects. Discussion topics included infrastructure, transportation, affordable housing, tourism, recreation and the arts, charitable trust programs, and support and outreach services.

Friday’s sessions wrapped up with the presentation of the MIC Model Leadership Through Service Awards. The individual award went to A.J. Ciccarelli. First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust received the business award, and the organization award was presented to Riverbend Family Ministries.

The summit began Thursday, kicking off with a discussion of job creation. Keynote speakers included Marquita Trenier Wiley, owner of Trenier Enterprises LLC; Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations for the Wood River Refinery; Eric Gowin, founder of Contegra Construction Co.; Matt Jones with Madison County Employment and Training; and Patricia Hagen, president of the Technology Entrepreneur Center and founding executive director of T-REX, a St. Louis-based entrepreneurial center.

Sponsored by Madison County Community Development, the summit focused on taking advantage of economic policy changes set in motion by the Trump administration.

