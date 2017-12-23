With the arrival of titles such as Johanna Basford’s “Secret Garden” in 2013, the adult coloring book — a genre that traces its history to the 1600s — has truly come back into fashion.

Passing by supermarket or bookstore displays, you might notice collections of abstract patterns and shapes and you’ll also see why the style is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, with its claims to help de-stress in an increasingly stressful world.

Jerseyville-based illustrator Brandon Hayes was introduced to the genre by his sister-in-law a few years ago, and — though he initially found it to be repetitive patterns and mandalas — it piqued his interest in a way his formal education hadn’t. A self-taught artist through trial and error, Hayes says he’s always been drawn to art — particularly animation — but was discouraged from pursuing a degree in the field.

“I was told it would not be a wise career choice and I would have difficulty getting a job,” Hayes says. “I ultimately decided to go to college for architecture and got a bachelor’s degree in architectural sciences.”

Hayes is quick to point out the irony that, to this day, he has never held a job in architecture, though he has held several drafting-related jobs.

“It was clear to everyone I went to school with that architecture was not my passion,” Hayes says. “We would be assigned sketches every class, and that is where I really excelled.”

At the time Hayes’ sister-in-law introduced him to adult coloring books, he was fascinated with tattoo art inspired by Asian culture. This influence informed his drawing style, which people told him would be fun to color. Hayes’ first book, “Color Inside the Lines,” was the result.

Following the Oct. 5, 2015, release — and all of the intensive work involved — Hayes reflected on his process and interests: “I really wanted to sit down and draw something that I thought would be fun for me to draw.”

What did Hayes find fun to draw? Animals in Victorian-style clothing.

“As I would get those done, my wife, Lara, would color them and she told me she liked coloring the animals even more than the drawings from the first book,” Hayes says.

Her support prompted his decision to embark on the two-year process for “An Extraordinary Collection of Curious Creatures,” now available on Amazon.

Throughout the creative process, Hayes worked full time and acted as a wedding photographer on weekends. Much of the work took place late at night and on rare breaks.

Hayes said the new concept granted him a level of creative freedom in the adult coloring book genre.

“I knew there wasn’t anything else like that out there,” he says. “It was very important to me to come up with something entirely my own, unlike anything else on the market. Instead of trying to fit my style into what is currently out there, I went with actual illustrations that people would get to imagine as their own. So really it is like finishing an illustration.”

Early in the brainstorming process, Hayes already knew he wanted to incorporate one image in particular: a raccoon in jail. Through collaboration with Lara, a “hidden story” began to develop within the series of drawings, which includes a mad scientist rat in a lab and a fennec fox police officer standing in front of a bank.

“I wanted animals, but I didn’t want just animal after animal: I wanted a lot of them to be doing something,” Hayes said.

Without spoiling too much of the story, the jailed raccoon, fennec fox police officer, judge lion, librarian sheep, and detective hound-dog are all subtly connected from page to page, by both action and contextual clues — newspaper headlines, names on order forms, and book titles.

“After we developed the story, I came up with a poem to put at the beginning of the book that explains each page that deals with the story,” Hayes says.

The four couplets, referencing the scenes of six characters, concisely capture the story hidden throughout the book’s 36 pages. The touch of creativity that propels this choice makes “An Extraordinary Collection of Curious Creatures” not only a relaxing experience, but also a rewarding one.

With his second adult coloring book complete, Hayes turns his attention to another recent creative interest: with Lara as the author, Hayes will begin illustrating two children’s books. The first follows the mad scientist lab rat of “An Extraordinary Collection,” and the second will feature a tale of the mythical kraken.

“After I had children and was reading children’s books all the time, I started to think I wanted to get into children’s illustration,” Hayes says. “I kept thinking ‘I can do this.’

“Children’s books are just fun. It doesn’t have to be taken too seriously and art for children’s books is all over the place.”

With a ton of fun ideas for future illustrations, Hayes says the genre is a perfect fit for him.

Hard at work, sketching “little doodles” and complete drawings every day, Hayes has found a way to follow a lifelong passion and tap into a popular industry all at once. Ambition about, the future may not always be stress-free, but it will definitely be bright and colorful.

brandonhayesart.com

