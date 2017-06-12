Institutions team up to provide dental care in Calhoun County

× Expand (From left) Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine students Katie Hanser and Sara Idleman examine patient Carole Klunk of Hardin.

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College and the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine partnered to provide oral health care for underserved patients in Calhoun County.

The rural area has not had a local practicing dentist since the start of 2017. The two institutions offered a community dentistry event May 19 at the University of Illinois Extension Office in Hardin, where four portable dental stations were set up.

The event was supported by a federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration that Lewis and Clark received in 2015. From the start, one of the grant’s primary focuses has been on a team approach that integrates oral and systemic health.

The Hardin Senior Center promoted the clinic and scheduled patient appointments. Registered nurse Lucy Chappee, who works in the L&C Family Health Clinic and manages the grant, screened 11 patients ages 27-80.

“Our main grant focus is to address primary care, prevention and education through an interprofessional model,” Chappee said. “By bringing services to those in rural areas, we can prevent illness or provide early intervention, which results in overall improved health outcomes. The interprofessional team approach to total body health is not only good practice, it also saves patients time and money.”

Several of the patients were on medication for hypertension, diabetes or other chronic illnesses, and the majority presented with periodontitis, mild to moderate caries, or missing/non-restorable teeth. One patient, with immediate needs for retreatment of a root canal, was given a referral. All others were strongly encouraged to follow-up with a dentist for x-rays and restorative care.

Patients also received visual exams, cleanings and treatment referrals performed by eight dental school students, under the supervision of Dr. Katie Kosten, director of community dentistry and assistant professor at the dental school.

“It’s important that both of our institutions serve as partners and leaders in oral health, and understand the need to have a meaningful impact on our community,” Kosten said. “With Lucy screening the patient’s health history and recording vitals prior to our students performing the dental exams and cleanings, the process was more efficient and effective for the patients and students.”

The dental school’s commitment to community dentistry is a win-win, Kosten said, because it benefits both patients and dental students.

“Our primary goals are to always positively impact the oral health of the community first, and to provide a beneficial and meaningful learning environment for our students,” Kosten said. “Events such as this collaborative effort between the School of Dental Medicine and Lewis and Clark allow us to accomplish our objectives.

“We were able to provide a service to those who have difficulty accessing dental care, while at the same time allowing our students to experience a scenario where they have to assimilate what they’ve learned in their curriculum and apply it in a real world situation.”

This is not the first trip L&C’s interprofessional care team has made to Calhoun County to provide health services. The college has worked closely with the Hardin Senior Center and the local health department to address specific needs, and over the course of the federal grant, has provided oral cancer screening, glucose and cholesterol screenings, body composition analysis, mental health screenings, diabetes education, nutrition education, and stress management.

