Insurance agents to award $2,000 scholarship

This spring, the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship to a graduate of Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School. The offices of Mark Birmingham and Paul Guccione sponsor and partially fund the scholarship.

A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipient. The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year.

The student may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects.

Applications should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31. For more information, interested seniors should contact their high school counselor or principal or email MBirmingham@ShelterInsurance.com.

The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a nonprofit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies — offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 14 states via a network of local insurance agents and headquartered in Columbia, Mo.

