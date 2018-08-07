Integrity Healthcare residents crafting Alzheimer’s assistance

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Proceeds benefit those affected by the disease. It provides care and support to all those facing Alzheimer’s. It drives research toward treatment, prevention and ultimately a cure. It speaks up for how the needs and rights of people are affected by Alzheimer’s.

Purple symbolizes the mystery of Alzheimer’s. Researchers have learned much about the disease but cannot solve the mystery of how to cure or prevent it. Purple represents that magical moment when we live in a world without Alzheimer’s. Purple is the combination of red (the warmest color) and blue (the coolest color). The color spectrum extremes could be compared to the emotional turmoil Alzheimer’s takes on families.

Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey has a team of walkers for the Edwardsville walk Saturday, Sept. 22, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Team Integrity/Godfrey is raising money to present at this walk. Residents Anita and Amy are making purple crafts on sale at the facility, with all funds going to the walk. Anita is crocheting purple owls and Amy is knitting purple dishcloths. There are other crafts available made by residents and volunteers. Stop by the facility at 1623 W. Delmar in Godfrey to purchase the crafts or give a donation to the team. For more information, call (618) 466-0443.

