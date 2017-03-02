Intersection work to restrict lanes on Glen Carbon highway

× Expand roadwork

Lane restrictions may be encountered along Illinois 157 (Bluff Road), north of Illinois 162 in Glen Carbon, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The restrictions will be in place from March 6 to June 1. They are required for intersection and drainage improvements at Illinois 157 and Main Street to construct a fourth leg to the intersection. Work is being completed by Keller Construction Inc.

Traffic delays may be encountered, so motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

