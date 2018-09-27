Lane restriction set for I-270

A lane restriction will be encountered on eastbound I-270, approximately 5 miles east of Illinois 159, at milepost 15, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane restriction will occur as follows:

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the left lane on eastbound I-270 will be closed to traffic. In addition, the ramp from I-55 southbound to I-270 eastbound will be closed. The right lane of eastbound I-270 will remain open. It is anticipated the lane and ramp will be re-opened at 3 p.m. This lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks motorists to be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

Interstate ramps to close this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following three ramps will be closed 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday:

The ramp from Illinois 3 northbound to I-55/64 eastbound

The ramp from Piggot Avenue to I-55/64 eastbound

The ramp from East St. Louis at Third Street to I-55/64 eastbound

These closures are needed to repair the pavement driving surface of the roadway as well as bridge work. These efforts were scheduled to coincide with the Missouri Department of Transportation's weekend closure of the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.