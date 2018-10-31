Interstate to close this weekend

A full closure on westbound Interstate 55/64 at the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 2, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, westbound I-55/64 will be closed at the I-55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis. There will be posted detours for I-55 and I-64. Westbound I-55/64 traffic will not be able to travel west of the I-55/70/64 interchange. The closure is necessary to install a new drainage system under I-55/64.

The I-55 detour will be to take I-255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to I-55.

The I-64 detour will be to take I-255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound I-64.

The interstate closure is expected to end by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5.

Delays are expected. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and consider alternate forms of transportation during this weekend closure period.

Details on other construction projects are available on IDOT’s District 8 Twitter page. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at stl-traffic.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter