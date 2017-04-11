Investigation under way after body pulled from retention basin

An investigation continues into the death of a St. Louis man found dead in Pontoon Beach over the weekend, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Tuesday.

Jimmie M. Allen III, 52, was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m. Sunday when he was recovered from a water retention basin at Innerpark Drive and Westway Drive in Pontoon Beach.

An autopsy conducted Sunday failed to indicate any overt sign of trauma or foul play, but toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains incomplete. The Pontoon Beach Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances and background leading up to Allen’s death.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels in St. Louis.

